India’s Battle Against Naxalism: A Historic Push Towards a Naxal-Free Nation by 2026

In a significant step towards eradicating Naxalism, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, announced that under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government is executing a firm and uncompromising strategy against Naxalites. The latest operations conducted by security forces in Chhattisgarh have marked another milestone in the ‘Naxal-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (Naxal-Free India Mission), bringing the country closer to a historic breakthrough.

Major Crackdown on Naxalism: A Zero-Tolerance Approach

In two separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker, Chhattisgarh, security forces successfully neutralized 22 Naxalites, reinforcing the government’s commitment to its zero-tolerance policy. Shri Amit Shah shared this information via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Our brave security forces have once again achieved great success in the fight against Naxalism. The Modi government is working with a ruthless approach against Naxals and aims to make India completely free from their menace by March 31, 2026.”

The Union Home Minister emphasized that despite offering a structured surrender and inclusion program for Naxalites, those who continue their violent activities will be dealt with strictly. This unwavering stance underscores the government’s determination to eliminate the long-standing issue of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) from Indian soil.

Tangible Results in the War Against Naxalism

The government’s aggressive measures have yielded remarkable results. In 2025 alone, security forces have neutralized 90 Naxalites, arrested 104, and facilitated the surrender of 164. The previous year, in 2024, saw an even more substantial crackdown, with 290 Naxalites eliminated, 1,090 arrested, and 881 laying down arms. Additionally, a total of 15 top Naxal leaders have been neutralized so far, significantly weakening their organizational structure.

Comparative Data: Decline in Naxal Violence Under Modi Government

A stark comparison between the tenures of previous governments and the Modi-led administration highlights a massive decline in Naxal-related violence. Between 2004 and 2014, India witnessed 16,463 incidents of Naxal violence. However, from 2014 to 2024, the number of violent incidents reduced by 53%, with only 7,744 cases reported.

Similarly, the impact on human casualties has been substantial:

Security personnel fatalities reduced by 73% , from 1,851 to 509.

, from 1,851 to 509. Civilian casualties saw a 70% decline, dropping from 4,766 to 1,495.

These figures illustrate the effectiveness of the government’s enhanced security measures, intelligence operations, and socio-economic initiatives aimed at undermining Naxalite influence.

Infrastructure and Security Expansion: Strengthening the Fight

The Modi government has also bolstered infrastructure and security presence in affected regions. A decade ago, in 2014, there were only 66 fortified police stations in Naxal-affected areas. As of 2024, this number has grown significantly to 612 fortified police stations, ensuring better law enforcement and response mechanisms.

Furthermore, the number of Naxal-affected districts has been drastically reduced from 126 in 2014 to just 12 in 2024, a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s strategic operations.

Over the past five years, additional measures have been taken to further counter Naxal insurgencies:

302 new security camps have been established in sensitive areas.

have been established in sensitive areas. 68 night landing helipads have been set up to enable rapid deployment of forces and emergency evacuations.

Future Roadmap: Achieving a Naxal-Free India by 2026

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to completely eradicating Naxalism from India. With a well-coordinated approach involving security operations, development programs, and rehabilitation schemes, the goal is to ensure that no Indian region remains under the shadow of Naxalite terror beyond March 31, 2026.

The Modi administration’s multi-pronged strategy includes:

Increased Deployment of Security Forces: More CRPF, CoBRA, and specialized units will be stationed in affected regions. Enhanced Intelligence Operations: Use of advanced surveillance and data analytics to track Naxalite movements. Developmental Initiatives: Strengthening rural infrastructure, generating employment, and expanding education and healthcare facilities in previously Naxal-dominated areas. Surrender and Reintegration Programs: Encouraging Naxalites to abandon violence through structured rehabilitation policies.

Conclusion: A Historic Turning Point in India’s Internal Security

The Modi government’s sustained efforts to eliminate Naxalism have transformed India’s internal security landscape. With significant reductions in violence, casualties, and territorial influence of Naxal groups, India is closer than ever to achieving a Naxal-free status. As the country moves forward with determination, the vision of a peaceful, united, and progressive India appears increasingly within reach.

By March 2026, India may witness the complete dismantling of Naxalism, marking a historic victory in its long-standing battle against extremism. The combined efforts of security forces, administrative bodies, and government agencies ensure that the dream of a safe and secure India is no longer a distant aspiration but an achievable reality.