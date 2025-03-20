Rahul Gandhi Champions OBC Rights in Government

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has reinforced his commitment to advocate for the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in governmental roles. On Thursday, he engaged with the National Confederation of OBC Employees' Welfare Associations at the Parliament House.

The organization, comprising 30,000 public sector employees, voiced concerns regarding OBC representation within the Central Government. Gandhi assured them of his continued support in pushing for equitable opportunities.

Gandhi emphasized that OBCs, constituting the largest population segment in India, are vital contributors across sectors. He pledged to tirelessly fight for their prosperity and participation, as detailed in a Facebook post shared post-meeting.

