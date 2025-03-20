Left Menu

Turkish Crackdown Deepens: Istanbul Mayor’s Arrest Raises Democracy Concerns

Turkish authorities have detained 37 people for sharing provocative content on social media, intensifying a crackdown on dissent. The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan, has sparked protests and raised democracy concerns. Allegations against Imamoglu include corruption and terror links.

Turkish authorities have detained 37 individuals linked to sharing provocative content on social media, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The crackdown on dissent intensified following the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor and a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of investigations into corruption and terror affiliations.

The arrest of the popular opposition leader has sparked concerns over Turkey's democratic health, leading to protests despite a ban on public demonstrations. Hundreds of university students marched peacefully, expressing dissent over the mayor's detention. The market responded with temporary trading halts amid fears of panic selling, adding to the tension.

Critics argue that these actions are politically motivated attempts by Erdogan to extend his long-standing rule, though the government denies such accusations. International reactions include criticism from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, highlighting impacts on Turkey-EU relations. Investigations continue, with major consequences for Imamoglu's political career looming.

