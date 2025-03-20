Left Menu

Delhi High Court Weighs Amendment Plea in Jamia Violence Case

The Delhi High Court is set to hear police objections against a plea to include new prayers in the Jamia Millia Islamia violence case of December 2019. The petition, filed by lawyers, students, and residents, seeks amendments for lodging FIRs against police officers and demands an independent investigation.

Updated: 20-03-2025 19:09 IST
  Country:
  India

The Delhi High Court will hear police objections to a plea for amending case prayers related to the December 2019 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia. The bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani emphasized the need to follow procedure before allowing amendments.

The plea involves several petitions seeking actions like setting up a special investigation team and directions for independent investigations of police actions during the incident. Petitioners include lawyers, students, and local residents affected by the protests and subsequent violence.

The court questioned the legal standing of petitioner Nabila Hasan represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, challenging the merit of filing FIRs based on alleged police misconduct. The hearing is set to continue on April 24, amidst police opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

