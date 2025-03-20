High Court Rules on Assault, Not Rape in 'Pyjami' String Breaking Case

In a decisive ruling, the Allahabad High Court has asserted that mere actions like grabbing a woman's breast or breaking the string of her 'pyjami' fall short of constituting the offense of rape. The court ruled these acts as assault or the use of criminal force with the intent to disrobe, while not summoning the accused under Section 376 of IPC, rather under lesser charges.

Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra passed the judgment following a case involving two men charged with attempted rape based on allegations by a victim who encountered the accused on a village road. The allegations include one of the men offering a ride to the victim's daughter before the alleged assault occurred.

The court found insufficient evidence to substantiate rape charges after witnesses were unable to state any acts extending beyond preparation to actual assault. The decision highlights the nuanced legal distinctions in sexual assault cases and reinforces the legal thresholds for establishing attempts of rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)