Crackdown on Visa Fraud: Delhi Police Investigate Multi-State Racket

Delhi Police have registered a case against over 30 people linked to a visa fraud racket across Punjab and Haryana. Following a complaint from the US Embassy, agents allegedly conspired to submit false documents for US visas. Charges have been filed under various sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have launched a major investigation into a widespread visa fraud racket involving over 30 individuals from Punjab, Haryana, and other states, after a report was filed by the US Embassy in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri. The case uncovers an alleged conspiracy by agents and applicants to defraud the US government.

The fraudulent activities, spanning from May to August 2024, were detailed in an FIR that highlighted 21 cases of document forgery to obtain US visas. As part of the ongoing US government crackdown on visa fraud, 31 accused have been named for forging documents such as educational certificates and bank statements in attempts to acquire US visas.

The US Embassy's investigation found multiple instances of inflated service charges and fabricated documentation. Authorities are conducting raids to capture more suspects involved. A formal request for support from Delhi Police and the Government of India has been made, emphasizing the severity of such fraudulent acts on international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

