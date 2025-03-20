CBI Expands Witness List in Notorious Sheena Bora Case
The CBI has presented a second list of 125 witnesses in the Sheena Bora murder case. This follows a previous list with 69 names. The high-profile case involves Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena, with several family connections and ongoing legal complexities.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a fresh list of 125 witnesses to a special court in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder trial. This list supplements a prior submission of 69 witnesses.
Indrani Mukerjea, one of the primary accused, had previously queried the CBI about the inclusion of her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea on this list, highlighting the legal intricacies surrounding her bail conditions.
The case, which surfaced in 2015, sees Indrani accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, with the assistance of her driver and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. The case has drawn significant attention due to its complex familial ties and allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani visits defence manufacturing unit in Kanpur, witnesses innovation
Raigad guardian minister post tussle: Sena MLA calls NCP's Tatkare Aurangzeb
Bihar council witnesses spat between Nitish and female opposition members
Mysterious Discovery: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase in Raigad
Central Civil Services Half Marathon 2025 Witnesses Overwhelming Participation, Promotes Fitness and Camaraderie