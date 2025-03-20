CBI Expands Witness List in Notorious Sheena Bora Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a fresh list of 125 witnesses to a special court in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder trial. This list supplements a prior submission of 69 witnesses.

Indrani Mukerjea, one of the primary accused, had previously queried the CBI about the inclusion of her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea on this list, highlighting the legal intricacies surrounding her bail conditions.

The case, which surfaced in 2015, sees Indrani accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, with the assistance of her driver and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. The case has drawn significant attention due to its complex familial ties and allegations.

