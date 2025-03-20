Left Menu

CBI Expands Witness List in Notorious Sheena Bora Case

The CBI has presented a second list of 125 witnesses in the Sheena Bora murder case. This follows a previous list with 69 names. The high-profile case involves Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena, with several family connections and ongoing legal complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:21 IST
CBI Expands Witness List in Notorious Sheena Bora Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a fresh list of 125 witnesses to a special court in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder trial. This list supplements a prior submission of 69 witnesses.

Indrani Mukerjea, one of the primary accused, had previously queried the CBI about the inclusion of her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea on this list, highlighting the legal intricacies surrounding her bail conditions.

The case, which surfaced in 2015, sees Indrani accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, with the assistance of her driver and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. The case has drawn significant attention due to its complex familial ties and allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025