American Citizen Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough with Taliban
George Glezmann, an American citizen detained in Afghanistan since 2022, was released by the Taliban following diplomatic talks mediated by U.S. envoy Adam Boehler. This release is part of broader diplomatic efforts involving the U.S. and Qatar. Glezmann's release is considered a goodwill gesture by the Taliban.
An American citizen, George Glezmann, was freed by the Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan for over two years. His release followed direct negotiations in Kabul between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials, backed by Qatar's mediation.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the release, marking a high-level engagement between U.S. and Taliban officials not seen since President Trump's tenure. Discussions also touched upon Afghanistan-U.S. bilateral relations and consular services.
The Taliban's release of Glezmann is labeled as a 'goodwill gesture'. No exchanges were made, unlike a previous case where the U.S. traded an Afghan prisoner for two American detainees. The diplomatic success adds to Boehler's track record in securing the release of U.S. citizens abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
