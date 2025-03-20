American Citizen Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough with Taliban

An American citizen, George Glezmann, was freed by the Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan for over two years. His release followed direct negotiations in Kabul between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials, backed by Qatar's mediation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the release, marking a high-level engagement between U.S. and Taliban officials not seen since President Trump's tenure. Discussions also touched upon Afghanistan-U.S. bilateral relations and consular services.

The Taliban's release of Glezmann is labeled as a 'goodwill gesture'. No exchanges were made, unlike a previous case where the U.S. traded an Afghan prisoner for two American detainees. The diplomatic success adds to Boehler's track record in securing the release of U.S. citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)