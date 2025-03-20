Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Rejects Security Ops Amid Taliban Fragmentation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opposes security operations, citing the influx of terrorists from Afghanistan. He advocates negotiations over force to resolve security issues, stressing the presence and need to rethink policies about 'good' and 'bad' Taliban factions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has voiced strong opposition to security operations in the province, emphasizing that for every terrorist neutralized, more infiltrate from Afghanistan.

In a recent interview, Gandapur reiterated that the solution to Pakistan's security problems lies in negotiation rather than military force. He highlighted the estimated influx of 9,500 to 11,500 militants from across the border and urged a reconsideration of policies concerning 'good' and 'bad' Taliban distinctions.

During a National Security Committee meeting, Gandapur criticized the lack of substantive discussion and pinpointed the necessity of releasing former Prime Minister Imran Khan to address security challenges effectively. He also underscored the importance of humane treatment of Afghan refugees and proposed granting them Pakistani nationality to foster economic investment.

