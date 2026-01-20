Left Menu

China Calls for Action: Protecting Its Citizens in Afghanistan

China has urged the Taliban in Afghanistan to protect its nationals following a deadly bombing at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul. The explosion, claimed by ISIS, killed 20 people, including one Chinese citizen. China demands safety assurances and promises of justice for the attack's perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST
China Calls for Action: Protecting Its Citizens in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • China

In response to a tragic explosion at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul, China has urged the Taliban's interim government to ensure the safety of its nationals, projects, and institutions in Afghanistan. The plea for action follows a deadly attack that claimed the lives of 20 individuals, including a Chinese national.

The blast, which occurred on Monday and was later claimed by the Islamic State, has prompted China to lodge urgent representations with Afghan authorities. Beijing demands a comprehensive investigation into the incident, the prosecution of those responsible, and immediate steps to safeguard Chinese citizens and interests in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed China's firm opposition to terrorism and highlighted the importance of cooperation with Afghanistan in combating violent activities. In light of the perilous security environment, China's foreign ministry has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Afghanistan and urged those present to leave high-risk areas promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

