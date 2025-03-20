Left Menu

EU Leaders Deplore Gaza Ceasefire Breakdown

EU leaders criticized the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire and condemned Hamas for not releasing remaining hostages. The European Council expressed deep concern over civilian casualties resulting from recent air strikes, urging for renewed efforts towards peace and stability in the region.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU leaders voiced strong disapproval over the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza, pointing to the tragic loss of civilian lives in renewed air strikes. Their statement underscores deep frustration with the situation.

The European Council specifically criticized Hamas' refusal to release hostages, a move that exacerbates ongoing tensions. The situation remains dire and calls for urgent international attention.

European leaders are pressing for renewed diplomatic efforts, seeking stability and peace amidst the escalating crisis. Their stance highlights the need for coordinated action in the face of mounting conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

