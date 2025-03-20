EU Mulls Easing Sanctions Amid Syria's Turmoil

The European Union is evaluating the possibility of further suspending sanctions against Syria. However, EU leaders assert that they will maintain a close watch on developments in the country.

In unequivocal terms, EU leaders have denounced the recent surge of violence in Syria and have appealed to Syrian leaders to prioritize the protection of civilians.

The EU's decision reflects a delicate balance between diplomatic pressure and humanitarian concern in the face of ongoing conflict.

