Shivakumar Denies Vendetta Politics Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar firmly rejected allegations of 'vendetta politics' on Thursday, stating that officials were strictly adhering to court mandates concerning a land encroachment issue involving Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar explained that the case, highlighting the supposed unauthorized occupation of 14 acres in Ramanagara district by Kumaraswamy's family, was initiated by activist S R Hiremath and not by the government. He emphasized that accusations of political vendetta were unfounded.

Further commenting on Kumaraswamy's alleged influence in preventing the renaming of Ramanagara district, Shivakumar affirmed continued efforts to pursue the renaming against any opposition and advocated for the development and welfare of the local populace.

