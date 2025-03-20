Left Menu

Shivakumar Denies Vendetta Politics Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refuted claims of 'vendetta politics.' He asserted that government officials were merely enforcing court orders in a land encroachment case involving Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar also accused Kumaraswamy of blocking the renaming of Ramanagara district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:28 IST
Shivakumar Denies Vendetta Politics Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar firmly rejected allegations of 'vendetta politics' on Thursday, stating that officials were strictly adhering to court mandates concerning a land encroachment issue involving Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar explained that the case, highlighting the supposed unauthorized occupation of 14 acres in Ramanagara district by Kumaraswamy's family, was initiated by activist S R Hiremath and not by the government. He emphasized that accusations of political vendetta were unfounded.

Further commenting on Kumaraswamy's alleged influence in preventing the renaming of Ramanagara district, Shivakumar affirmed continued efforts to pursue the renaming against any opposition and advocated for the development and welfare of the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025