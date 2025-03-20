Congo's Turmoil: M23 Rebels Push Westward Amid Ceasefire Calls

The strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo has fallen to M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, amidst escalating tensions. The group dismissed recent ceasefire calls from Kinshasa and Kigali, claiming their struggle is not at Rwanda's behest but for internal Congolese issues.

Congo's mineral-rich eastern region is experiencing its worst conflict since the early 2000s, with regional dynamics involving Rwanda, Burundi, and Congo's armies further complicating the crisis. The UN and Western governments accuse Rwanda of supporting M23, allegations Kigali denies.

In a complex geopolitical landscape, M23 seeks direct negotiations with Congo's government to address ethnic persecution and governance improvements, citing ongoing external influences and international sanctions as additional friction points in peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)