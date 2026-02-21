Rare earth minerals very important for semiconductors, India taking strong measures in this direction: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:00 IST
Rare earth minerals very important for semiconductors, India taking strong measures in this direction: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DefSat 2026: Space Technology at the Heart of National Security
Forging Future: US-India Alliance in AI and Technology
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technology with New Initiatives
Tragic Altercation: Biotechnology Student Assaulted
India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships