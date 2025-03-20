Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

A rescue operation is underway to save seven individuals trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel. The search team is using excavators and experts to tackle challenges like water seepage. While Gurpreet Singh's body was recovered, others remain trapped. Efforts continue under State Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar's supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:02 IST
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to rescue seven trapped individuals from the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel are intensifying. Rescue personnel are tirelessly working to remove obstructive steel, soil, and large stones, focusing on areas with suspected human presence.

The operation is being supervised by State Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar. It involves various teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Collieries, and rat miners. These teams are functioning round the clock to ensure the safe retrieval of the trapped individuals.

Unfortunately, the body of Gurpreet Singh, a tunnel boring machine operator, has been recovered and returned to his family. The incident, which trapped a total of eight people, including engineers and laborers, occurred on February 22 at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025