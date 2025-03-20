Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

Efforts to rescue seven trapped individuals from the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel are intensifying. Rescue personnel are tirelessly working to remove obstructive steel, soil, and large stones, focusing on areas with suspected human presence.

The operation is being supervised by State Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar. It involves various teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Collieries, and rat miners. These teams are functioning round the clock to ensure the safe retrieval of the trapped individuals.

Unfortunately, the body of Gurpreet Singh, a tunnel boring machine operator, has been recovered and returned to his family. The incident, which trapped a total of eight people, including engineers and laborers, occurred on February 22 at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)