J&K's Electricity Amnesty: A Balancing Act for Fairness

In a recent announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the assembly, revealing the extension of the power amnesty scheme for another year. This move is targeted at domestic consumers, although Abdullah stressed that frequent waivers are unfair to punctual bill payers.

Having introduced the scheme three times in three years, Abdullah asserted that the seventh extension will be the last. The initiative is hoped to instill a culture of timely payment, with proposed incentives tied to outstanding dues.

Endorsed by the Administrative Council and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the scheme has been extended until March 31, 2025. This marks an effort to make up for the over Rs 235.58 crores recovered from consumers this fiscal year and enhance future revenue collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)