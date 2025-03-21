European Leaders Convene in Paris for Ukraine Peace Talks

Next week, Paris will host an important summit where leaders from several European nations, including Germany, Italy, and Poland, will gather to discuss their stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting will also include representatives from Britain and Canada.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, the agenda will focus on coordinating demands related to the peace process and strategizing a comprehensive approach to aid Ukraine in its time of crisis.

This meeting underscores the collaborative effort of Western allies to address one of Europe's most pressing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)