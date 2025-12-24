Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: Odisha's Anganwadi Infrastructure Revamp

The Odisha government has boosted its commitment to grassroots development by inaugurating 491 new Anganwadi centres. Emphasis is placed on enhancing infrastructure to support women's health and child development, with upgrades in sanitation, water supply, and education facilities. In total, 1,404 centres have been improved in two phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:03 IST
Empowering Grassroots: Odisha's Anganwadi Infrastructure Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government marked a milestone in rural development with the inauguration of 491 new Anganwadi centres. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stressed the importance of strengthening village-level development through improved infrastructure during the event, held alongside Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

Parida highlighted the administration's dedication to equipping Anganwadi centres with essential amenities, such as sanitation facilities, safe drinking water, and electricity, to empower communities and foster sustainable growth. Naik noted the crucial role these improvements play in bolstering women's health and early childhood education.

The majority of new Anganwadi centres were launched in Ganjam, with others distributed across Balasore, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, and several other districts. Officials revealed that these inaugurations are part of a larger initiative, which has enhanced a total of 1,404 centres over two phases.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025