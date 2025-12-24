Empowering Grassroots: Odisha's Anganwadi Infrastructure Revamp

The Odisha government marked a milestone in rural development with the inauguration of 491 new Anganwadi centres. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stressed the importance of strengthening village-level development through improved infrastructure during the event, held alongside Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

Parida highlighted the administration's dedication to equipping Anganwadi centres with essential amenities, such as sanitation facilities, safe drinking water, and electricity, to empower communities and foster sustainable growth. Naik noted the crucial role these improvements play in bolstering women's health and early childhood education.

The majority of new Anganwadi centres were launched in Ganjam, with others distributed across Balasore, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, and several other districts. Officials revealed that these inaugurations are part of a larger initiative, which has enhanced a total of 1,404 centres over two phases.