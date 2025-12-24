Hope and Resilience Shine in Bethlehem's Christmas Revival

Thousands of people flocked to Bethlehem's Manger Square on Christmas Eve, signaling a much-needed boost in holiday spirit. The giant Christmas tree, absent during the Israel-Hamas conflict, returned, rekindling hope in the city believed to be Jesus's birthplace.

For the first time in two years, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa led the celebrations with a procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. He emphasized unity and the need for light in darkness, as the city's economy, tied closely to tourism, struggles amid past conflict's effects.

Residents and visitors alike celebrated the festival's return, indicating a hopeful return to normalcy. Economic impact is stark, as poverty and unemployment persist. Yet, the celebrations mark a significant step towards restoring community vitality and attracting international visitors once again.