Zidane Legacy Shines as Algeria Triumphs in Africa Cup Opener

Zinedine Zidane watched his son Luca in goal as Algeria triumphed over Sudan 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations. Mahrez scored twice, Maza added a goal, while Luca impressed with crucial saves. The match was marred by Sudan's Salah Adil's ejection during the first half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:04 IST
The legacy of French football legend Zinedine Zidane was witnessed firsthand as his son, Luca Zidane, played a pivotal role in Algeria's commanding 3-0 victory over Sudan during the Africa Cup of Nations opener. The match saw Riyad Mahrez net two goals, with the young Ibrahim Maza scoring his first international goal.

Zidane's presence at Rabat's Moulay El Hassan Stadium, as he observed his son from the stands, was celebrated by fans eager to see the continuation of a football dynasty. Luca Zidane, standing in for the injured Alexandre Oukidja, was steadfast in goal, denying Sudan several chances.

Despite Algeria's dominant display, tensions rose with Sudan's Salah Adil receiving a second yellow card, leading to his expulsion. Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah combined to assist Maza's late goal, solidifying Algeria's position as Group E leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

