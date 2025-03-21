Left Menu

JFK's Assassination Files Unveiled: A Glimpse into History

Thousands of digital documents about President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination are now available after an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. The release includes details of covert activities, such as Operation Mongoose, which aimed to remove Fidel Castro from power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 04:47 IST
In a significant move for historians and conspiracy theorists alike, thousands of pages of digital documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released following an executive order by President Donald Trump. This release aims to shed light on the historical event that has sparked numerous debates over the decades.

The vast collection, stored in the National Archives, encompasses more than six million pages, a majority of which were already declassified before Trump's directive. Among these, 80,000 pages were added as of Tuesday evening, with the release ongoing. The records delve into various historical operations, including U.S. espionage activities of the era.

The documents reveal details about the Cold War era, notably Operation Mongoose, a CIA-led initiative to undermine Cuban leader Fidel Castro. As the pages are scrutinized, experts like Larry Schnapf express that the documents may provide insight into historical governmental practices rather than the assassination itself. The archives' ongoing releases promise continued examination and discussion.

