Trump's Supreme Court Plea: Limiting Nationwide Injunctions

Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to curtail the power of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions against his administration's actions. He highlighted this appeal as tensions simmer between the executive branch and the U.S. judiciary.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump's administration has faced over 100 lawsuits. Many of these have brought about nationwide injunctions, blocking critical policies such as attempts to redefine automatic birthright citizenship. Trump's social media post emphasized urgency, warning that without quick Supreme Court intervention, the country could face significant challenges.

The Supreme Court's current 6-3 conservative majority, including three Trump-appointed justices, is pivotal as the Justice Department contests nationwide blocks on Trump's executive orders. These include injunctions from Maryland, Washington state, and Massachusetts. Simultaneously, Chief Justice John Roberts has rebuked Trump for seeking a judge's impeachment, advocating instead for legal appeals as the remedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)