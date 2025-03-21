Left Menu

Trump's Supreme Court Plea: Limiting Nationwide Injunctions

Donald Trump is urging the Supreme Court to limit the power of federal judges in issuing nationwide injunctions that block his administration's policies. This is amid more than 100 lawsuits challenging his initiatives and rising tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:16 IST
Trump's Supreme Court Plea: Limiting Nationwide Injunctions

Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to curtail the power of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions against his administration's actions. He highlighted this appeal as tensions simmer between the executive branch and the U.S. judiciary.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump's administration has faced over 100 lawsuits. Many of these have brought about nationwide injunctions, blocking critical policies such as attempts to redefine automatic birthright citizenship. Trump's social media post emphasized urgency, warning that without quick Supreme Court intervention, the country could face significant challenges.

The Supreme Court's current 6-3 conservative majority, including three Trump-appointed justices, is pivotal as the Justice Department contests nationwide blocks on Trump's executive orders. These include injunctions from Maryland, Washington state, and Massachusetts. Simultaneously, Chief Justice John Roberts has rebuked Trump for seeking a judge's impeachment, advocating instead for legal appeals as the remedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025