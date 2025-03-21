Allegations of Abuse and Foeticide in Bhadohi: A Harrowing Journey

In a disturbing case from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a woman has alleged forced unnatural sex, dowry demands, and foeticide against her husband and in-laws. The police have launched an investigation and charged the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The victim, aged 32, stated that her husband, employed by the Central Water Commission, and his family have subjected her to serious physical and mental abuse since their marriage in 2017. Despite a significant dowry, including cash and valuables, demands continued, a car being the latest.

Tragically, the woman reported that her husband physically assaulted her last September while she was pregnant, citing repeated instances where he kicked her in the stomach. This alleged brutality led to excessive bleeding and a subsequent miscarriage, highlighting the severe nature of the abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)