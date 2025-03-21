Beijing's Criticism Signals Tighter Scrutiny on Major Chinese Business Deals
Beijing's disapproval of CK Hutchison's decision to sell its ports business to American investors indicates likely increased political scrutiny of Chinese business divestments. The criticism primarily stems from a perceived sellout without Beijing's approval, amidst tensions following U.S. trade moves. TikTok's potential U.S. asset sale also faces similar scrutiny.
Beijing has voiced discontent over CK Hutchison's move to sell its ports business, including assets near the Panama Canal, to an American consortium. This criticism suggests a forthcoming increase in scrutiny on significant Chinese business divestments involving American buyers.
The sale, perceived as a betrayal of China's national interests, has caught the ire of President Xi Jinping, who was reportedly surprised by the move. China's officials are now examining the deal closely, with heightened attention also on potential U.S. asset sales of TikTok, owned by ByteDance.
This development comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Analysts indicate that Beijing's reaction might also influence how future business deals, like TikTok's sale process, are approached in terms of regulatory and political hurdles.
