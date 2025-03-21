Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Sergei Shoigu Visits North Korea Amid Strategic Military Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top adviser Sergei Shoigu visits North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un, reflecting growing security ties. This visit follows increased military cooperation, as North Korea reportedly supports Russia with troops and weapons in Ukraine. Both nations adhere to a strategic partnership treaty, enhancing defense collaboration.

Updated: 21-03-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's top security adviser, Sergei Shoigu, has made a significant visit to North Korea, aiming to meet with its leader, Kim Jong Un. This move highlights the strengthening security ties between the two nations, according to the TASS news agency.

The state-controlled North Korean media, KCNA, confirmed Shoigu's arrival, noting the delegation he leads was warmly received by senior government officials and Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang, Alexandr Matsegorag. Although details remain sparse, this visit underscores the strategic military connections being forged.

Previously, Shoigu's visits to Pyongyang came as North Korea prepared to bolster Russian efforts in the conflict against Ukraine by deploying over 10,000 troops and supplying heavy weaponry. Though neither nation has officially acknowledged these military exchanges, they continue to engage in a strategic partnership treaty, cementing mutual defense commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

