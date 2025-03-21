Judicial Shockwaves: Cash Scandal Hits Delhi High Court

The legal community was left reeling on Friday as substantial cash was allegedly discovered at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. The news caused profound concern, with Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya acknowledging the shock shared by many.

In court, senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj urged the bench, comprising Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, to implement measures ensuring such incidents are not repeated. 'We are deeply shaken, my lords,' stated Bhardwaj, voicing collective distress.

Justice Varma's court session was canceled, and his duties were reassigned following the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer him to Allahabad High Court, amidst the cash recovery allegations.

