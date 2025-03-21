Left Menu

Judicial Shockwaves: Cash Scandal Hits Delhi High Court

A senior lawyer expressed shock over the alleged recovery of large sums of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence, leading to the latter's leave of absence from Delhi High Court. The incident prompted calls for action to prevent future occurrences. Subsequently, Supreme Court Collegium transferred Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:52 IST
Judicial Shockwaves: Cash Scandal Hits Delhi High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The legal community was left reeling on Friday as substantial cash was allegedly discovered at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. The news caused profound concern, with Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya acknowledging the shock shared by many.

In court, senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj urged the bench, comprising Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, to implement measures ensuring such incidents are not repeated. 'We are deeply shaken, my lords,' stated Bhardwaj, voicing collective distress.

Justice Varma's court session was canceled, and his duties were reassigned following the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer him to Allahabad High Court, amidst the cash recovery allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025