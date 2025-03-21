Brain Mapping Test for Hitesh Mehta in Rs 122-Crore Bank Fraud Case

Hitesh Mehta, identified as the primary suspect in the Rs 122-crore embezzlement from New India Cooperative Bank, is poised to face a brain-mapping test in the coming days, according to police reports.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has been diligently investigating the misappropriation of funds from the bank. Mehta, formerly serving as the bank's general manager, underwent a recent polygraph test which failed to provide substantial information regarding the accused's involvement, prompting further forensic examination.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a senior police official announced that the EOW is set to conduct a brain-mapping test on Mehta, upon receiving court permissions. A local court has issued non-bailable warrants for other suspects, including the bank's former chairman and his wife, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)