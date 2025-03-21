Left Menu

Struggle for Control: Sudan’s Army vs. Rapid Support Forces

The Sudanese army made substantial advances against the paramilitary RSF, seizing the Presidential Palace in Khartoum. This conflict has roots in power struggles post-Omar al-Bashir's overthrow. General Burhan leads the army, while Hemedti commands the RSF. Both have received international attention, including U.S. sanctions for human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Sudanese army has marked a crucial victory against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by taking control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum. The conflict has intensified the crisis in Sudan, leading to ethnic violence in Darfur and mass displacement of civilians.

The ongoing war stems from the power vacuum left after the toppling of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019 and the overthrow of a civilian government in 2021. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan leads the army with significant resources and external support from Egypt, while the RSF, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, operates with diverse tactics and backing from allies like the UAE.

Amid atrocities and losses on both sides, international sanctions have been imposed. The United States sanctioned both Burhan and Hemedti earlier this year for their roles in exacerbating the conflict and committing human rights abuses, adding pressure to the political landscape in Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

