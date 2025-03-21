Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault

Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 114 of the 214 Russian drones launched during an overnight barrage. Additionally, electronic warfare tactics were used to misdirect another 81 drones, highlighting Ukraine's strategic response to the increasing aerial threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:11 IST
Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a daring overnight assault, Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted a considerable number of drones launched by Russian forces. Out of 214 unmanned aerial vehicles unleashed, 114 were shot down, according to a statement by the air force.

The Ukrainian military further complicated the Russian assault by using electronic warfare to redirect an additional 81 drones, effectively neutralizing a significant portion of the threat.

These defensive measures underscore Ukraine's ongoing efforts to protect its airspace amid escalating tensions, showcasing both resilience and strategic adaptability in the face of complex aerial attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025