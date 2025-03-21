Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault

In a daring overnight assault, Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted a considerable number of drones launched by Russian forces. Out of 214 unmanned aerial vehicles unleashed, 114 were shot down, according to a statement by the air force.

The Ukrainian military further complicated the Russian assault by using electronic warfare to redirect an additional 81 drones, effectively neutralizing a significant portion of the threat.

These defensive measures underscore Ukraine's ongoing efforts to protect its airspace amid escalating tensions, showcasing both resilience and strategic adaptability in the face of complex aerial attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)