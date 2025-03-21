Left Menu

Calcutta HC to Review CBI Probe in Doctor's Rape and Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear a plea by the parents of a murdered doctor seeking further investigation into the crime. The CBI is currently investigating, but parents allege more individuals were involved. The Supreme Court allowed the petition to be heard in the lower court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:20 IST
Calcutta HC to Review CBI Probe in Doctor's Rape and Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to review a petition filed by the parents of a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The parents have requested an additional investigation by the CBI, suspecting more individuals were involved. Their plea follows a directive from the Supreme Court, encouraging them to approach the single bench of the High Court.

In a separate development, Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. The central agency continues its investigation, with the parents adamant about uncovering all responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025