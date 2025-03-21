Calcutta HC to Review CBI Probe in Doctor's Rape and Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to review a petition filed by the parents of a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The parents have requested an additional investigation by the CBI, suspecting more individuals were involved. Their plea follows a directive from the Supreme Court, encouraging them to approach the single bench of the High Court.

In a separate development, Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. The central agency continues its investigation, with the parents adamant about uncovering all responsible parties.

