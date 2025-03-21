Left Menu

Custodial Death Inquiry Holds Police Accountable

A magisterial inquiry into the death of Somnath Suryawanshi while in police custody has concluded that police were responsible. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is seeking reports and remedial actions from state officials and police authorities, as the case continues with the next hearing scheduled for June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:29 IST
A magisterial inquiry has revealed police misconduct in the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani district. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) is leading the investigation, tying together various complaints related to the case to prevent conflicting judgments.

The inquiry, comprising three volumes and 451 pages, concludes that Suryawanshi was assaulted at the Nava Mondha Police Station. Following his arrest related to city violence, he died in a state-run hospital on December 15. Reports suggest that local police officers named in the inquiry are responsible for his death.

In response, the MSHRC has issued notices to the state government and several police officials to provide detailed reports on the incident and any remedial steps taken. Officials are expected to present their findings and actions to the Commission by June 23, when the case will be heard again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

