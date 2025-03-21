Left Menu

Israel's Renewed Offensive: Political Turmoil and Military Strain

Israel warns its latest offensive in Gaza is only beginning, despite rising political challenges and public opposition. With military reservists weary from prolonged deployment and a fracturing political consensus, challenges mount for Netanyahu's government as it resumes bombardments against Hamas, risking further unrest and international criticism.

Israel has launched a fresh military offensive in Gaza, declaring it as 'just the beginning'. This renewed assault comes amid significant political and public opposition, with a senior military figure expressing concerns over waning domestic support.

The reliance on reservists, a crucial component of Israel's military structure, has become strained following extended deployments. Many reservists, exhausted and reluctant, are increasingly questioning the prolonged engagement in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to resume bombardments has fueled protests, intensifying criticism of his government's handling of the crisis. This political unrest, coupled with a divided public opinion, highlights the complex dynamics influencing Israel's latest military maneuvers.

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

