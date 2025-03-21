Israel's Renewed Offensive: Political Turmoil and Military Strain
Israel warns its latest offensive in Gaza is only beginning, despite rising political challenges and public opposition. With military reservists weary from prolonged deployment and a fracturing political consensus, challenges mount for Netanyahu's government as it resumes bombardments against Hamas, risking further unrest and international criticism.
Israel has launched a fresh military offensive in Gaza, declaring it as 'just the beginning'. This renewed assault comes amid significant political and public opposition, with a senior military figure expressing concerns over waning domestic support.
The reliance on reservists, a crucial component of Israel's military structure, has become strained following extended deployments. Many reservists, exhausted and reluctant, are increasingly questioning the prolonged engagement in Gaza.
Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to resume bombardments has fueled protests, intensifying criticism of his government's handling of the crisis. This political unrest, coupled with a divided public opinion, highlights the complex dynamics influencing Israel's latest military maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Hamas
- Netanyahu
- military
- reservists
- protests
- airstrikes
- political
- conflict
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills
Seven hurt in South Korea after shell lands in civilian area during military drills, YTN says
France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine as US freezes vital information
France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine
New Israeli Military Chief of Staff fills frozen senior positions