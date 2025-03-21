Trump's Refugee Plan for Afrikaners Sparks Global Debate

The United States Embassy in South Africa announced it had received a list of over 67,000 White South Africans expressing interest in refugee status in the U.S. This follows President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at relocating members of a White minority group he claims are victims of racial discrimination.

The South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S. provided the list to the embassy, acting as a point of contact for inquiries regarding the program unveiled by the Trump administration. However, the chamber clarified that this list does not represent formal applications.

In an executive order dated February 7, Trump cut U.S. funding to South Africa, accusing its government of fostering violence against racially disadvantaged landowners. Specifically, the order prioritizes aid to Afrikaners, a White minority, and seeks to resettle them in the U.S. South Africa disputes these claims and says land expropriation laws are being misrepresented.

(With inputs from agencies.)