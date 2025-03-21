Left Menu

Trump's Refugee Plan for Afrikaners Sparks Global Debate

The US Embassy in South Africa has received a list of over 67,000 White South Africans interested in refugee status under President Trump's controversial relocation plan. This plan targets Afrikaners, who Trump asserts face racial discrimination. South Africa disputes these claims, calling the allegations misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:53 IST
Trump's Refugee Plan for Afrikaners Sparks Global Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Embassy in South Africa announced it had received a list of over 67,000 White South Africans expressing interest in refugee status in the U.S. This follows President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at relocating members of a White minority group he claims are victims of racial discrimination.

The South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S. provided the list to the embassy, acting as a point of contact for inquiries regarding the program unveiled by the Trump administration. However, the chamber clarified that this list does not represent formal applications.

In an executive order dated February 7, Trump cut U.S. funding to South Africa, accusing its government of fostering violence against racially disadvantaged landowners. Specifically, the order prioritizes aid to Afrikaners, a White minority, and seeks to resettle them in the U.S. South Africa disputes these claims and says land expropriation laws are being misrepresented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025