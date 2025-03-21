Symbolic Shift: Sudan's Military Reclaims Khartoum Stronghold

In a pivotal turn, Sudan's military declared Friday that it had recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant but symbolic victory against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following nearly two years of conflict.

The palace's takeover, housed amidst key governmental buildings, underscores ongoing hostilities despite the military's advance, as the RSF retains territories, particularly in Sudan's western Darfur.

This conflict, beginning in April 2023, has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe with over 28,000 reported deaths, millions displaced, and widespread famine, intensifying since the military coup in 2021 derailed Sudan's democratic transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)