Symbolic Shift: Sudan's Military Reclaims Khartoum Stronghold
Sudan's military announced it had retaken the Republican Palace in Khartoum from rival Rapid Support Forces, marking a symbolic victory. However, the conflict continues as the RSF holds other territories. The war has caused significant humanitarian issues, with thousands dead and millions displaced across the country.
In a pivotal turn, Sudan's military declared Friday that it had recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant but symbolic victory against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following nearly two years of conflict.
The palace's takeover, housed amidst key governmental buildings, underscores ongoing hostilities despite the military's advance, as the RSF retains territories, particularly in Sudan's western Darfur.
This conflict, beginning in April 2023, has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe with over 28,000 reported deaths, millions displaced, and widespread famine, intensifying since the military coup in 2021 derailed Sudan's democratic transition.
