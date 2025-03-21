Left Menu

Symbolic Shift: Sudan's Military Reclaims Khartoum Stronghold

Sudan's military announced it had retaken the Republican Palace in Khartoum from rival Rapid Support Forces, marking a symbolic victory. However, the conflict continues as the RSF holds other territories. The war has caused significant humanitarian issues, with thousands dead and millions displaced across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:30 IST
Symbolic Shift: Sudan's Military Reclaims Khartoum Stronghold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a pivotal turn, Sudan's military declared Friday that it had recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant but symbolic victory against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following nearly two years of conflict.

The palace's takeover, housed amidst key governmental buildings, underscores ongoing hostilities despite the military's advance, as the RSF retains territories, particularly in Sudan's western Darfur.

This conflict, beginning in April 2023, has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe with over 28,000 reported deaths, millions displaced, and widespread famine, intensifying since the military coup in 2021 derailed Sudan's democratic transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025