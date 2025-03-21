Left Menu

Consensus on River Inter-Linking: A New Wave in Water Resource Management

The Indian government's ambitious project to inter-link rivers is gaining momentum, with all basin states aligning on the initiative. Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil emphasized efforts to address discrepancies in the Jal Jeevan Mission and highlighted the provision of clean water to households, resulting in significant advantages for women.

The Indian government's ambitious river inter-linking project is making strides as basin states align on the initiative, according to Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil's address to the Lok Sabha.

During a debate on the ministry's funding, Patil outlined progress, citing prepared detailed project reports for 11 out of the 30 identified rivers. He acknowledged the challenges of reaching a consensus among states but assured that the government aims to resolve these issues.

Highlighting efforts to provide clean water via the Jal Jeevan Mission, Patil reported 15 crore households connected to tap water, saving women 5.5 crore hours daily in water-fetching tasks. Actions are being taken against discrepancies, ensuring accountability across party lines.

