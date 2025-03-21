Left Menu

Holi Tragedy: Arrests Made After Fatal Water Prank

Three individuals were apprehended following the death of Satyaprakash Upadhyaya, who suffered critical injuries during Holi celebrations in Thane. A water prank turned fatal, leading to his death after hospital transfer. The accused have been charged under relevant legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:31 IST
Holi Tragedy: Arrests Made After Fatal Water Prank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of a man during Holi festivities in Thane district, a police official announced on Friday.

Satyaprakash Upadhyaya, who was celebrating with friends by spraying water in Varap village, became involved in a dispute with Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda, and Manish Singh. This altercation allegedly escalated when the trio inserted a water hose into Upadhyaya's pants, resulting in severe internal injuries, according to Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Suresh Kadam.

Upadhyaya was initially treated at a hospital in Ulhasnagar before being transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away on March 17. The post-mortem report cites forced water intrusion as the cause of death. Singh, Chanda, and Singh have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder among other offenses, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

