Holi Tragedy: Arrests Made After Fatal Water Prank

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of a man during Holi festivities in Thane district, a police official announced on Friday.

Satyaprakash Upadhyaya, who was celebrating with friends by spraying water in Varap village, became involved in a dispute with Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda, and Manish Singh. This altercation allegedly escalated when the trio inserted a water hose into Upadhyaya's pants, resulting in severe internal injuries, according to Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Suresh Kadam.

Upadhyaya was initially treated at a hospital in Ulhasnagar before being transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away on March 17. The post-mortem report cites forced water intrusion as the cause of death. Singh, Chanda, and Singh have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder among other offenses, the official confirmed.

