Debate Over Renaming Mumbai's Iconic KEM Hospital
Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha urged the review of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital's name, citing its colonial implications. While emphasizing modernization in healthcare, including AI and digital centers, he also suggested setting up health facilitation centers for better patient care and access to government schemes.
The Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has called for a reassessment of the name of the iconic King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. KEM Hospital, as it is commonly known, has its roots in British colonial history, which Lodha suggests holds little relevance in today's India.
In a broader context, discussions are ongoing regarding renaming English names across Mumbai's railway stations. Lodha emphasized the need for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to consider similar updates for the hospital's name. However, the final decision lies with the municipal administration, as noted by the minister during the hospital's centenary celebration.
Moreover, Lodha advocated for the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology in healthcare delivery. He proposed establishing health facilitation centers and digital resource hubs to enhance patient care and streamline access to information and governmental support.
