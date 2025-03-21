Bar Associations Clash Over Supreme Court Judge's Historic Visit to Churachandpur

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) has called on its Churachandpur district counterpart to retract a directive that prevents a Meitei Supreme Court judge from visiting the predominantly Kuki-Zo area.

A six-member Supreme Court team, including Justice B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Vishwanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh, plans to visit the ethnic violence-affected northeastern state on Saturday, intending to distribute relief materials in Churachandpur.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh is of Meitei origin. AMBA insists that the visit is non-political and urges it to be welcomed warmly. Despite the barring notice attributing the decision to public sentiment, tribal bodies such as Zomi Council and Hmar Inpui have extended hospitality towards the delegation.

