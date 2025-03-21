Left Menu

Bar Associations Clash Over Supreme Court Judge's Historic Visit to Churachandpur

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) requests the withdrawal of a directive preventing a Meitei Supreme Court judge from visiting Churachandpur. Despite public sentiment concerns, AMBA emphasizes the visit's humanitarian focus. Ethnic tensions persist, but local tribal bodies welcome the delegation's engagement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) has called on its Churachandpur district counterpart to retract a directive that prevents a Meitei Supreme Court judge from visiting the predominantly Kuki-Zo area.

A six-member Supreme Court team, including Justice B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Vishwanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh, plans to visit the ethnic violence-affected northeastern state on Saturday, intending to distribute relief materials in Churachandpur.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh is of Meitei origin. AMBA insists that the visit is non-political and urges it to be welcomed warmly. Despite the barring notice attributing the decision to public sentiment, tribal bodies such as Zomi Council and Hmar Inpui have extended hospitality towards the delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

