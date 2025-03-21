Germany Seizes Russian Sanction-Circumventing Tanker 'Eventin'

In a strategic move to enforce sanctions, Germany has seized the tanker Eventin, believed to be a component of Russia's shadow fleet. The decrepit vessel, flagged under Panama, was intercepted near Ruegen island and is suspected of attempting to bypass oil sanctions by ferrying oil from Russia to Egypt.

The German government's quick action comes with a confiscation order, making approximately 100,000 metric tons of oil—valued at 40 million euros—German property. The tense geopolitical climate, exacerbated by ongoing Russian-Western tensions stemming from the Ukraine conflict, influenced Germany's decision to remain guarded in its public statements.

Eventin was part of the European Union's 16th sanctions package against Russia, targeting unregulated and uninsured Russian vessels that violate international sanctions. As Germany collaborates with global partners, efforts continue to close loopholes exploited by Russia to financially support its military endeavors in Ukraine.

