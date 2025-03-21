Assam Legislation Eases Cattle Transport Restrictions

The Assam government has introduced a significant amendment to the 'Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021', aimed at expanding the scope of entities permitted to transport cattle. This amendment, titled the 'Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill, 2025', was presented in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Previously, the law only allowed agencies and farms to transport cattle for purposes related to agriculture or trade. The new bill, however, opens up these permissions to individuals, aligning with a 2024 decision from the Gauhati High Court, which ruled in favor of a petition seeking transportation rights for these purposes.

This legislative change marks a departure from the original act passed in 2021, which tightly regulated the slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle, aiming to provide more comprehensive support for agricultural and animal husbandry practices in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)