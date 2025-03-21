Left Menu

Sudan's Battle for Control: A Nation on the Brink

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, has led to ethnic violence, famine, and displacement of millions. The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces vie for power, complicating international diplomatic efforts and worsening the humanitarian crisis.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A conflict that began in April 2023 has thrust Sudan into a dire humanitarian crisis, with ethnic violence spreading across the nation. The Sudanese army announced on Friday that it had gained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, potentially marking a pivotal moment against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Tensions had been simmering for months before clashes erupted between the army and RSF on April 15, 2023. Both entities were part of a fragile alliance following a 2021 coup, which disrupted the transition from Omar al-Bashir's regime. Disagreements over a new internationally backed plan were among the triggers.

The conflict risks further destabilizing Sudan and its neighbors, with foreign countries like the UAE, Iran, and Russia playing roles in the ongoing power struggle. Diplomatic efforts have faltered, and with both sides refusing to cede, the future of Sudan remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

