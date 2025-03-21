Turmoil in Judiciary: Cash Found at Delhi Judge's Residence Sparks Outcry

The Delhi High Court is embroiled in controversy as Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya reacted with shock over the alleged discovery of cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. A fire had reportedly led to the uncovering of this cash, causing an uproar among the legal fraternity.

Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj expressed deep concern in court, urging steps be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing the potential damage to the integrity of the judicial system. Legal professionals voiced being both 'shaken' and 'demoralized' by the events.

Amidst this unrest, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has ordered a preliminary inquiry and is considering transferring Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. The inquiry seeks a primary report on this incident from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)