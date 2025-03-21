Left Menu

Turmoil in Judiciary: Cash Found at Delhi Judge's Residence Sparks Outcry

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya responded with shock to allegations of cash discovery at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. A major fire reportedly led to the cash being found. The Supreme Court collegium has initiated an inquiry, considering transferring Justice Varma back to Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is embroiled in controversy as Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya reacted with shock over the alleged discovery of cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. A fire had reportedly led to the uncovering of this cash, causing an uproar among the legal fraternity.

Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj expressed deep concern in court, urging steps be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing the potential damage to the integrity of the judicial system. Legal professionals voiced being both 'shaken' and 'demoralized' by the events.

Amidst this unrest, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has ordered a preliminary inquiry and is considering transferring Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. The inquiry seeks a primary report on this incident from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

