Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes BCI's Role in Legal Education

The Supreme Court criticized the Bar Council of India (BCI) for interfering in legal education, asserting that this domain should be reserved for jurists and academicians. The court upheld a Kerala High Court order allowing two murder convicts to attend LLB classes online, challenging the BCI's conservative view.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:31 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes BCI's Role in Legal Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Bar Council of India's (BCI) interference in legal education, emphasizing that such matters should be exclusively handled by jurists and academicians.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, dismissed the BCI's petition challenging a Kerala High Court order, which permitted two murder convicts to pursue their LLB degree virtually.

The court challenged the BCI's stance for being conservative and overly orthodox, urging support for the high court's progressive move. Ultimately, the Supreme Court upheld the original order, allowing the convicts to attend online classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025