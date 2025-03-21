Supreme Court Criticizes BCI's Role in Legal Education

In a scathing critique, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Bar Council of India's (BCI) interference in legal education, emphasizing that such matters should be exclusively handled by jurists and academicians.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, dismissed the BCI's petition challenging a Kerala High Court order, which permitted two murder convicts to pursue their LLB degree virtually.

The court challenged the BCI's stance for being conservative and overly orthodox, urging support for the high court's progressive move. Ultimately, the Supreme Court upheld the original order, allowing the convicts to attend online classes.

