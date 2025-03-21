Left Menu

Outcry Over Dalit Protester's Death Sparks Calls for Justice

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal demands murder charges against police involved in Dalit protester Somnath Suryavanshi's death, alleging police brutality and government suppression. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission corroborates claims of police assault. The incident raises political tensions, drawing criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:43 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal has called for murder charges against police implicated in the death of Dalit protester Somnath Suryavanshi. This demand follows a magisterial probe blaming police brutality for Suryavanshi's demise, which has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, head of the Home Ministry, of misleading the public by attributing Suryavanshi's death to asthma during a previous state legislature session. The Congress leader insists on the dismissal of implicated police personnel.

This incident has heightened political tensions, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visiting Suryavanshi's family and asserting his death as a consequence of protecting the Constitution. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued notices for official responses, amid ongoing hearings into the case.

