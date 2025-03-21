Left Menu

Counterterrorism Command Probes Heathrow Substation Fire

Police rule out foul play in the Heathrow substation fire but continue to investigate its cause due to the sensitive location. Counter-terrorism investigators have taken the lead, leveraging their specialized resources to expedite the process and assess any potential threats to national infrastructure.

Authorities report no signs of foul play in the Heathrow substation fire but maintain an active investigation into its origins, considering its proximity to critical infrastructure.

The Metropolitan Police have stepped up efforts, citing the site's significance as the reason for involving counterterrorism experts.

Specialized resources and counterterrorism capabilities are being utilized to determine the cause rapidly and ensure national security.

