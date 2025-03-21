Centre Challenges High Court's Move on Anganwadi Worker Regularization
The Centre contests the Gujarat High Court's directive to regularize anganwadi workers by aligning them with permanent government roles. This move, revealed in the Lok Sabha, challenges the call for better job security and wages amidst ongoing demands from anganwadi workers across India.
The Centre has decided to challenge the Gujarat High Court directive mandating that Union and state governments create a policy for the regularization of anganwadi workers and helpers.
The November decision urged equal treatment with permanent civil employees, sparking debate in the Lok Sabha.
Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, confirmed the Centre's intention to contest the judgment, amidst longstanding demands for job security and fair wages.
