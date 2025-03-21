Centre Challenges High Court's Move on Anganwadi Worker Regularization

The Centre has decided to challenge the Gujarat High Court directive mandating that Union and state governments create a policy for the regularization of anganwadi workers and helpers.

The November decision urged equal treatment with permanent civil employees, sparking debate in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, confirmed the Centre's intention to contest the judgment, amidst longstanding demands for job security and fair wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)