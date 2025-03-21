Left Menu

Unifying Paths: A Call for Merging Naga Peace Agreements

Various civil society organizations from northeastern states urged the Indian government to merge two agreements involving the NSCN(IM) and WC-NNPGs. This collective call aims to resolve the long-standing Naga political conflict by adopting a unified approach. The decision was made during a recent meeting in Dimapur.

Updated: 21-03-2025 19:07 IST
In a significant move towards resolving the longstanding Naga political issue, prominent civil society organizations from three northeastern states have called on the central government to merge two pivotal agreements. These agreements were signed with the NSCN(IM) and a coalition of Naga groups in an effort to bring lasting peace to the region.

The resolution, adopted in a meeting held in Dimapur, marks the first unanimous appeal from major Naga bodies across different states advocating for the merger of the 2015 Framework Agreement and the 2017 Agreed Position. This convergence is seen as critical to achieving a comprehensive solution to the decades-old conflict.

Leaders from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam, along with other Naga representatives, emphasized the need for a singular, inclusive agreement. They urged negotiators to consider the frustration growing among the Naga community due to prolonged talks and to strive towards a resolution that respects the aspirations of all involved.

