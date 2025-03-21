Explosive Warehouse Blaze Rocks Goa

A massive explosion was triggered by a fire at a Goa warehouse stocked with explosives for a small caliber ammunition factory, police confirmed. The incident destroyed 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder.

No casualties were reported, but the explosion, occurring at 10:30 PM on Thursday at M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Private Limited in Naqueri-Betul village, caused structural damage including cracks in several houses, according to Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa.

In response, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation suspended the company's license. An ongoing investigation has yet to reveal the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)