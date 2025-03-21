Explosive Warehouse Blaze Rocks Goa
A significant explosion occurred due to a fire at a Goa warehouse holding explosives for small caliber ammunition, destroying 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder. While there were no casualties, the incident resulted in structural damage nearby. The company's license was suspended, and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A massive explosion was triggered by a fire at a Goa warehouse stocked with explosives for a small caliber ammunition factory, police confirmed. The incident destroyed 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder.
No casualties were reported, but the explosion, occurring at 10:30 PM on Thursday at M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Private Limited in Naqueri-Betul village, caused structural damage including cracks in several houses, according to Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa.
In response, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation suspended the company's license. An ongoing investigation has yet to reveal the cause of the explosion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
