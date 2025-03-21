Emotional Debate in MP Assembly: Calls for Justice in Alleged Fake FIR Case

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday turned into a scene of high emotion when Junior Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel reacted to Congress MLA Abhya Mishra's allegations of being implicated in a fabricated criminal case from 2022.

The situation unfolded during the question hour as Mishra revealed details of what he described as an unjust police FIR against himself and his son relating to an incident on December 16, 2022. Patel, moved by the account, announced the suspension of a police officer and promised a probe.

The assembly debate also saw Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar highlighting similar grievances of other lawmakers. Amid protests, Minister Patel, deeply affected, assured the House that the implicated officer would be disciplined and addressed the issue with urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)